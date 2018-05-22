CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Some employees at Boeing’s plant in South Carolina will soon vote on whether they want to join the International Association of Machinists union.

The National Labor Relations Board ruled Monday that 178 flight readiness technicians and inspectors at the manufacturer’s North Charleston plant can vote May 31 on whether to join the union.

Boeing tells local media outlets it will appeal the ruling, arguing that the smaller group is too hard to set different rules for and that any union vote should include all 3,000 production employees.

The larger group rejected unionization by a three to one margin last year. The union says the smaller group has different duties and should be allowed to vote separately.