LAS VEGAS (AP) — The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says two companies would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

The Culinary Union detailed Wednesday how it thinks a one-month strike would affect MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment, which operate more than half the properties that would be affected.

The contracts of 50,000 workers employed at 34 casino-hotels expire at midnight Thursday. They could walk off the job any time starting Friday after voting last week to authorize a strike.

MGM says it met with union negotiators this week and has more talks scheduled. The company says it remains confident that it can “resolve the outstanding contract issues.”

Caesars did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.