OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific Corp.’s first-quarter earnings chugged ahead 22 percent as the railroad hauled 2 percent more freight and increased its prices.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad said Thursday it earned $1.31 billion, or $1.68 per share, in the first quarter. That’s up from $1.07 billion, or $1.32 per share, a year ago.

That’s better than the $1.65 per share that the analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research predicted.

Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz said congestion had eased along the railroad in recent weeks, and he is optimistic about the year ahead.

“With the economy favoring a number of our market segments, we are well positioned to benefit from another year of positive volume growth and solid core pricing gains,” Fritz said.

The railroad said its quarterly revenue grew 7 percent to $5.48 billion. Wall Street expected $5.37 billion revenue.

Union Pacific shares have increased 1.5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has declined slightly more than 1 percent. The stock has climbed 23 percent in the last 12 months.

The railroad operates 32,400 miles of track in 23 states.

