OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific estimates that the changes in tax law will provide a roughly $6 billion boost to the railroad’s 2017 earnings.
Union Pacific disclosed the estimated impact of the tax bill Tuesday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The paper gain won’t change Union Pacific’s cash.
The railroad said it expects to reduce its estimate of last year’s deferred tax liabilities by $5.8 billion.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said the new tax law will also bring a $200 million non-cash reduction to its 2017 operating expenses.
Most Read Stories
- The Weeknd dumps H&M after monkey sweatshirt ad
- Sources: Georgia QB Jacob Eason, the former Lake Stevens star, expected to transfer to UW
- Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Pierce County sheriff's deputy WATCH
- As Alaska Air cuts costs, employee discontent grows and passenger loyalty is at risk
- Seattle’s Aurora stretch is frozen in time, but voters are turning up the heat on change
Union Pacific plans to release more details when it issues its fourth-quarter earnings report on Jan. 25.