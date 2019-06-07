WASHINGTON (AP) — The unemployment rate for black Americans declined in May to 6.2% from 6.7% in April. The rate is now at its lowest point since November.

The decline in the rate, though, wasn’t entirely positive: It resulted not just from more people finding work but also from others no longer looking for a job and so no longer being counted as unemployed.

The rate for Americans of Hispanic or Latino ethnicity, which can include all races, held steady at 4.2%, the lowest level on records since 1973.

The Labor Department said Friday that all told, employers added just 75,000 jobs in May. The overall unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%.

The data for demographic groups came from a survey of households that is part of the Labor Department’s monthly jobs report.