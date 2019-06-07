WASHINGTON (AP) — The unemployment rate for black Americans declined in May to 6.2% from 6.7% in April. The rate is now at its lowest point since November.
The decline in the rate, though, wasn’t entirely positive: It resulted not just from more people finding work but also from others no longer looking for a job and so no longer being counted as unemployed.
The rate for Americans of Hispanic or Latino ethnicity, which can include all races, held steady at 4.2%, the lowest level on records since 1973.
The Labor Department said Friday that all told, employers added just 75,000 jobs in May. The overall unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%.
The data for demographic groups came from a survey of households that is part of the Labor Department’s monthly jobs report.
|Unemployment rate by group:
|(Numbers in percentages)
|May 2019
|April 2019
|May 2018
|White
|3.3
|3.1
|3.5
|Black
|6.2
|6.7
|5.9
|Asian
|2.5
|2.2
|2.2
|Hispanic or Latino ethnicity*
|4.2
|4.2
|4.9
|Adult men
|3.3
|3.4
|3.6
|Adult women
|3.2
|3.1
|3.3
|Teenagers
|12.7
|13.0
|12.7
|20-24 years old
|7.0
|6.5
|7.1
|25-54 years old
|2.9
|3.0
|3.1
|55 and over
|2.7
|2.6
|2.8
|Veterans of Iraq/Afghanistan*
|2.8
|1.7
|4.2
|No high school diploma
|5.4
|5.4
|5.5
|High school graduate
|3.5
|3.5
|3.9
|Some college
|2.8
|3.1
|3.2
|College graduate
|2.1
|2.1
|2.0
|Duration of Unemployment:
|Average length (weeks)
|24.1
|22.9
|21.3
|Jobless 6 months or more (pct.)
|22.4
|21.1
|19.7
|*Includes all races
|Source: Labor Department