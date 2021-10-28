New unemployment claims in Washington kicked up last week, underscoring an economic recovery that continues to be frustratingly slow and starkly uneven.

Washingtonians filed 5,545 new, or “initial,” claims for jobless benefits last week, up nearly 16% from the prior week, according to data posted Thursday by the state Employment Security Department.

That increase contrasted with the U.S. as a whole, which saw claims fall 3.4% to 281,000, the fewest since the pandemic started last year, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The good news: New jobless claims in Washington aren’t out of line with historical patterns, which tend to reflect higher seasonal layoffs this time of year. Last week’s claims were still well below the number filed in the same week in pre-pandemic 2019.

Workers in Washington are also benefiting as employers seek to entice them with higher wages and other inducements. This week, two Seattle-area employers — Costco and Starbucks — announced plans to raise their minimum wages nationally, to $17 and $15, respectively.

But despite wage increases, job growth in September was much slower than in June or July.

Further, while hiring has surged in some areas and industries in Washington, it lags in many others, new state data shows.

Washington’s manufacturing industry, for example, was still down by 32,200 jobs, or nearly 11%, in September compared with September 2019.

Employment among clothing retailers in September was still down by nearly 20% compared with September 2019; restaurants and bars were still down by 8.7%.

By contrast, Washington’s state’s tech sector saw only relatively small job losses in 2020 and is well ahead of its pre-pandemic size.

Employment in two key tech subsectors, software publishing and computer system design, was up by nearly 8%, to 140,800, in September, compared with September 2019.

Overall, Washington’s unemployment rate was 4.1% for September, or nearly back to its September 2019 level of 4.0%.

But that may partly reflect the fact that the percentage of working-age Washingtonians who are working or actively seeking jobs — the so-called labor force participation rate — has also fallen, from 65.1% in September 2019 to 64.1% this past September, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The state’s jobs recovery has also been uneven geographically. Some regions in Washington have rebounded more quickly than others.

In Pierce County, unemployment in September was 4.2%, compared with 4.4% in September 2019. The Bellingham area had a 4% unemployment rate in September versus 5.1% in 2019. The Bremerton area — 3.4% in September versus 4% in September 2019.

By contrast, the Seattle metropolitan area posted a 4.4% unemployment rate in September versus 2.9% in September. Snohomish County was 5.1% in September compared with 2.7% in September 2019.

The total number of Washingtonians filing weekly unemployment claims continues to fall: the state received 43,182 continued claims last week, down 6.3% from the week before, according to data provided by ESD.