BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore-based Under Armour says around 150 million users of its MyFitnessPal fitness and nutrition app and website have been affected by a data security breach.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the company announced Thursday that the MyFitnessPal team became aware March 25 that an unauthorized party had acquired data associated with user accounts in February.

Under Armour says the investigation indicates that the affected information includes usernames, email addresses and hashed passwords, but not payment card data or government-issued identifiers.

In addition to releasing a statement, the brand began notifying MyFitnessPal users through email and app notifications on Thursday.

The company is encouraging users to change their passwords, and is working with data security firms and law enforcement to investigate.

