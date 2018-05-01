BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.2 million in its first quarter.

The Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings in the range of 14 cents to 19 cents per share.

Under Armour shares have increased 23 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 17 percent in the last 12 months.

