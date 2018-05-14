LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out transfats from the global food supply.
In a release issued Monday, the U.N. health agency said eliminating transfats is critical to preventing deaths worldwide. WHO estimates that eating transfats — commonly found in baked and processed foods — leads to the deaths of more than 500,000 people from heart disease every year.
Several countries including Denmark have already virtually eliminated transfats by introducing legal limits on the industrially-produced oils. Transfats are also naturally found in meat and dairy products.
Dr. Tom Frieden, a former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, called transfats “an unnecessary toxic chemical that kills,” noting that New York got rid of it a decade ago.
