The parent company of Oregon-based Umpqua Bank said Monday it has won final approval for its deal to combine with Tacoma-based Columbia Banking System. Umpqua said the combined company will have more than $50 billion in assets and offices in eight Western states.

The banks plan to close their all-stock transaction next month.

The companies announced the deal in October 2021. The corporate headquarters will be in Tacoma and the combined company will take Columbia’s name, though its bank branches will operate under the Umpqua brand. Columbia CEO Clint Stein will run the business from Tacoma.

The banks said federal regulators ordered Columbia to divest 10 branches where the two banks’ combined share of local deposits raised antitrust issues. That includes five branches in small Oregon communities, two in Washington’s Klickitat County (Goldendale and White Salmon) and three in California.

When it announced the deal with Columbia in 2021, Umpqua said it would move its corporate office from downtown Portland to Lake Oswego. Umpqua said the change reflected a larger number of employees working remotely or in a hybrid manner.