For the third time in just over a decade, Portland-based Umpqua Bank has been accused of aiding and abetting a massive Ponzi scheme that cost investors millions of dollars.

The latest involved Kenneth J. Casey, a prominent investor, philanthropist and political contributor in Marin County, a wealthy enclave north of San Francisco. Upon Casey’s death in May 2020, the executor of his estate discovered that Casey and an associate operated a decades-long Ponzi scheme through which he defrauded more than 1,000 victims.

The case illustrates one of the potential pitfalls of rapid expansion. Umpqua grew from a tiny bank in Canyonville, Oregon, to one of the largest in the Northwest thanks to a rapid-fire series of acquisitions. Umpqua is set to merge this year with Columbia Banking System, a bank based in Tacoma.

In a lawsuit, lawyers for the investors said Umpqua bankers were well aware of the Ponzi scheme and repeatedly enabled it by moving money from investors into the personal accounts of Casey. One bank employee, the complaint said, even telephoned Casey to alert him that an attorney for one of his clients was calling the bank to complain about him.

That Umpqua would do business with Casey was unusual given that, in 1997, Casey was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges that included bank fraud and tax evasion.

“Umpqua does not publicly comment on matters related to cases currently in litigation,” the bank said in a written statement.

This is not the first time that Umpqua has been accused of facilitating fraudsters.

In 2014, a bankruptcy trustee sued Umpqua and three other Oregon banks, saying they helped cover up an ongoing Ponzi scheme at Eugene-based Berjac of Oregon, an insurance financing business that went bankrupt in 2012, costing investors $40 million.

Shortly before the Berjac scandal came to light, Bend-based Summit Accommodators collapsed into a similar scandal. The company’s executives had for years been diverting cash it held for its customers and using it to invest in Central Oregon real estate. Investors’ court-appointed trustee sued Umpqua, alleging top executives knew about the scheme.

Umpqua paid millions to settle the cases, though it did not admit wrongdoing.

Most of the victims of Casey’s scam are in the Bay Area, many of them elderly, said Linda Lam, the Oakland-based lead attorney for the plaintiffs.

“Many of the 1,000 investors are seniors who invested a ton of money from their retirement,” Lam said. “We really want to see Umpqua pay the price to make these people whole.”