MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Ukraine’s parliament has approved creating an anti-corruption court, a key step toward restoring international financial aid, but it has fired the finance minister who has been an important reform advocate.
Ukraine has received only about half of a promised $17.5 billion loan package from the International Monetary Fund, with payments delayed because of the country’s slow pace of reforms. The IMF has said the creation of an anti-corruption court, which must be approved by President Petro Poroshenko, would encourage further loan payments.
The parliament’s dismissal of Oleksandr Danylyuk as finance minister Thursday came after a conflict with Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.
Danylyuk last month wrote to the ambassadors of the G-7 top industrial nations saying that Groysman was stalling vital reforms of the state tax service that are needed to combat corruption.
Most Read Business Stories
- Seattle-area home prices reach record highs, but increasing inventory offers a ray of hope
- Boeing’s best option for building next jet is Washington, says state-backed study
- Googlers miffed on pay speak out in rare annual-meeting move
- Hands off my data! 15 default privacy settings you should change right now | Tech Tips
- Seattle startup Qumulo pulls in $93 million investment