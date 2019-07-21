LONDON (AP) — British Treasury chief Philip Hammond says he will quit if — as widely expected — Boris Johnson becomes prime minister this week.

Hammond said Sunday that Johnson’s vow to take the U.K. out of the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without a divorce deal is “not something that I could ever sign up to.”

He is the third minister within a week to quit or say they will resign in order to try to block a no-deal Brexit. Economists say leaving the EU without a deal would cause Britain economic turmoil.

Johnson is the strong favorite to win a two-person runoff to lead the Conservative Party and the country. The winner is being announced Tuesday, with the victor taking over from Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday.