LONDON (AP) — Tour operator Thomas Cook says it will move all of its customers out of a hotel at the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada after a couple who were staying there died under mysterious circumstances.
The move came after John and Susan Cooper, from Burnley in northern England, died while staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel.
Thomas Cook says the “circumstances of their deaths are still unclear” and that it has “also received further reports of a raised level of illness among guests.”
The tour operator says guests will be moved to other hotels or given the option to return home.
