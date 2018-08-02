LONDON (AP) — British police have finished their forensic examination of Grenfell Tower more than a year after a fast-moving fire at the London high-rise killed 72 people.

Forensics officers spent months combing through the charred rubble for victims’ remains and for clues to how a blaze that started in an apartment kitchen was able to race through the 24-story residential building.

Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said Thursday that officers recovered “huge quantities of material” for a criminal investigation.

Police are considering corporate manslaughter charges in the June 2017 blaze. No one has been charged yet.

Grenfell Tower no longer is a crime scene now that the search for physical evidence is done.

The police force says it will turn the publicly owned building over to the government. Survivors and residents will help decide what form of memorial will replace the gutted tower.