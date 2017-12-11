LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May says there is a new sense of optimism in the talks to secure Britain’s departure from the European Union.

May is set to address the House of Commons on Monday, updating lawmakers on the negotiations just days after hammering out a deal with the EU on the so-called divorce issues, including the Irish border and Britain’s financial obligations. Brexit talks are now expected to move onto trade and security cooperation.

But Britain’s argument that nothing is settled until all is agreed upon is causing unease among other countries involved in the decision. Irish officials have rejected assertions that the deal is merely a “statement of intent” rather than legally binding.

The Irish government branded the view “bizarre” and insisted that an agreement is binding.