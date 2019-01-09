LONDON (AP) — The British government is bringing its little-loved Brexit deal back to Parliament, a month after postponing a vote on the agreement to stave off near-certain defeat.
Lawmakers are beginning five days of debate Wednesday on the agreement with the European Union setting out the terms of Britain’s departure from the bloc on March 29.
A vote, initially slated for December, is scheduled for Jan. 15.
But opposition remains strong from both pro-Brexit and pro-EU U.K. lawmakers. Brexiteers are urging the government to ramp up preparations for leaving the EU without a deal.
But many lawmakers, and businesses, say that could cause economic turmoil.
The de-facto deputy Prime Minister, David Lidington, said the only way to avoid a disruptive no-deal “is for Parliament to endorse and ratify a deal.”