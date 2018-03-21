LONDON (AP) — The pressure on British households in the wake of the Brexit-fueled rise in inflation is easing.

Official figures Wednesday showed that average weekly earnings over the three months through January rose by 2.6 percent from the previous year. That was ahead of the previous month’s 2.5 percent.

Crucially, the gap between inflation and earnings growth is narrowing. In the year to January, consumer prices rose by 3 percent. Figures Tuesday showed that falling to 2.7 percent.

When bonuses are included, average earnings increased by 2.8 percent.

Lower household incomes have weighed on the British economy since the June 2016 vote to leave the European Union. That vote prompted a big fall in the value of the pound, which pushed up the price of imported goods like food and energy.