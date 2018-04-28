BusinessNation & World UK grocery chain Sainsbury’s confirms it is in talks to merge with Walmart’s British unit, Asda Originally published April 28, 2018 at 6:41 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press LONDON (AP) — UK grocery chain Sainsbury’s confirms it is in talks to merge with Walmart’s British unit, Asda. The Associated Press Next StorySainsbury’s in merger talks with Walmart’s British unit Previous StoryGhost-home tax fills Vancouver’s coffers but rentals remain scarce