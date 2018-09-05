LONDON (AP) — British and French officials and fishing industry representatives are meeting in London to try and prevent further conflicts over scallop fishing.
The talks follow an incident last week in which French and British fishermen angrily bumped boats over access to fisheries off the French coast.
About 35 French boats confronted five British ones, sometimes banging hulls, in international waters during the incident.
British Fisheries Minister George Eustice said the goal of the Wednesday talks is to reach a new agreement that would prevent more confrontations.
Most Read Business Stories
- No NFL team will sign Colin Kaepernick, but he's the new face of its official uniform supplier
- It is tempting to take Social Security at 62. You should wait.
- Amazon opens third cashierless Go store in Seattle, this one in South Lake Union
- In labor-friendly Seattle, unions push for new territory
- Amazon touches $1,000,000,000,000. How it rocketed toward the market value milestone.
An agreement reached in 2013 has broken down, leading to the clashes.