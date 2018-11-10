LONDON (AP) — A former U.K. minister says others may step down from the government to protest Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan.
Jo Johnson told BBC radio Saturday it is up to members of Parliament to take a stand.
He said that if others decide to resign, “good on them.”
Johnson, the younger brother of Boris Johnson, stepped down as a transport minister Friday and called for a second Brexit referendum. He said May’s Brexit plan would damage Britain’s national interest.
Most Read Business Stories
- Boeing 757's crash-landing in Guyana injures 6 passengers
- Boeing to warn 737 MAX operators of a potential instrument failure that could cause the jet to nose-dive
- Paul Allen's will sheds little light on what will happen to estate
- From suicide blast in Afghanistan to helping run Boeing Commercial Airplanes WATCH
- Cloud-focused Microsoft keeps its feet on the ground with evolving Surface hardware line
He said the plan is so different from what had been promised during the 2016 referendum that a second vote is needed.
May has rejected all demands for another vote, saying the 2016 vote in favor of leaving the European Union is definitive.
Difficult negotiations between Britain and the EU continue.