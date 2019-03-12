LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that the British economy recovered in January from a disappointing end in 2018, though uncertainty remains high due to Brexit.
The Office for National Statistics said Tuesday that the economy expanded by 0.5 percent from the previous month. That more than recouped the 0.4 percent decline recorded in December and suggests that the British economy held up in the face of mounting concerns about the potential impact of Brexit.
The monthly increase, which is based on partial data, was broad-based with manufacturing and construction doing well.
Britain is due to leave the European Union in 17 days but uncertainty is high. Prime Minister Theresa May will try to get her withdrawal agreement with the EU through Parliament later Tuesday.
Most Read Business Stories
- 'A sense of urgency' as investigation into second recent crash of a Boeing 737 MAX begins VIEW
- U.S. pilots flying 737 MAX weren't told about new automatic systems change linked to Lion Air crash
- Student loans leave couple worried about negative net worth | Money Makeover
- FAA evaluates a potential design flaw on Boeing's 737 MAX after Lion Air crash
- Wall Street's new dress code raises question: What to wear? VIEW