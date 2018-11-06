LONDON (AP) — The U.K. data commissioner has fined a campaign backing Britain’s departure from the European Union and an insurance company founded by its millionaire backer a total of 135,000 pounds ($176,000) for breaches of data laws.
The Information Commissioner said Tuesday that Brexit campaign group Leave.EU and Eldon Insurance company — founded by businessman Arron Banks —were fined 60,000 pounds each for “serious breaches” of electronic marketing laws.
Leave.EU was also fined 15,000 pounds for a separate breach in which almost 300,000 emails were sent to Eldon customers with a newsletter for the Brexit campaign group.
The data watchdog is also “investigating allegations that Eldon Insurance Services Limited shared customer data obtained for insurance purposes with Leave.EU.”
Most Read Business Stories
- Seattle-area company helps fringe site Gab return in wake of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
- Moses Lake’s high-tech plant is collateral damage in U.S.-China trade war
- Amazon may split HQ2 between two cities, WSJ reports
- Amazon offers free holiday shipping to U.S. customers — Prime members or not — to compete with Target
- Seattle home sellers, seeing new reality, are lowering list prices faster than anywhere else
Commissioner Elizabeth Denham says the probe showed “a disturbing disregard for voters’ personal privacy.”