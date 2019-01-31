LONDON (AP) — A U.K. court has ruled against Walmart-owned Asda in a decision that could have ramifications for equal pay in the private sector.

The Court of Appeal said Thursday that lower-paid shop workers, who are mostly women, can compare themselves to higher-paid workers in distribution centers, who are mostly men.

The next stage will address whether the roles are of equal value.

Asda confirmed it would renew its application to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Lawyer Linda Wong of Leigh Day called on the retail giant “to pay staff fairly.” Asda says it remains confident in its case.

Attorney Felicity Staff of Taylor Wessing says while the public sector has borne the brunt of equal pay litigation, the Asda case may signal a wave of similar claims in the private sector.