LONDON (AP) — Europe’s top court will consider whether Britain can unilaterally stop Brexit, after the U.K. government’s bid to halt the case failed.
Two Scottish appeals judges on Thursday rejected the government’s request to appeal a lower court ruling that allowed the case to be heard by the European Court of Justice.
The Luxembourg-based court has a hearing set for Nov. 27.
A group of anti-Brexit politicians is seeking a ruling that Britain can halt the two-year countdown to Brexit that it triggered in March 2017. The process stipulates that Britain will cease to be an EU member on March 29, 2019.
Most Read Business Stories
- Boeing to warn 737 MAX operators of a potential instrument failure that could cause the jet to nose-dive
- Scrutiny of Lion Air crash turns to automated systems that command Boeing 737 pitch VIEW
- Big Tech pushes back against ‘dramatic increase’ in H-1B visa denials
- Seattle home prices down $80,000 from peak amid unprecedented spike in homes sitting unsold
- What might be behind the latest twist on Amazon's HQ2(s) | Jon Talton
The British government says it has no intention of reversing Brexit. But anti-Brexit campaigners hope Parliament may have the power to stop the country’s exit from the EU.