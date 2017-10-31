SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Senate is taking up a law that Uber says would make ride-sharing impossible in the company’s second-largest market.
The measure that could come to a vote on Tuesday would require municipal governments to regulate such ride-sharing apps. Companies would have to have insurance for carrying passengers, give pension benefits to drivers and face increased oversight of drivers and their cars.
The bill already has passed the lower house. It’s backed by taxi drivers who say the current lack of regulation gives Uber an unfair advantage.
Some lawmakers have acknowledged that the bill would end ride-sharing as it currently exists, but said that the apps need regulation. Senate President Eunicio Oliveira has said senators are looking to find a compromise that balances the interests of taxis and ride-sharing apps.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
- You can’t get there from here: Seattle street work keeps customers from downtown Irish pub