SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Senate is taking up a law that Uber says would make ride-sharing impossible in the company’s second-largest market.

The measure that could come to a vote on Tuesday would require municipal governments to regulate such ride-sharing apps. Companies would have to have insurance for carrying passengers, give pension benefits to drivers and face increased oversight of drivers and their cars.

The bill already has passed the lower house. It’s backed by taxi drivers who say the current lack of regulation gives Uber an unfair advantage.

Some lawmakers have acknowledged that the bill would end ride-sharing as it currently exists, but said that the apps need regulation. Senate President Eunicio Oliveira has said senators are looking to find a compromise that balances the interests of taxis and ride-sharing apps.