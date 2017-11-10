SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Uber is vowing to adhere to transportation laws in El Salvador after a top official warned that the ride-hailing service must cease operations in the country and drivers could have their cars seized if they don’t comply.

A statement from the company’s Central America and Caribbean office reiterates Uber’s willingness to cooperate on setting up a regulatory framework under which it can operate.

It said Friday that just six months after launching in the Central American nation, Uber has grown to nearly 1,000 drivers and more than 33,000 users there.

Vice Minister of Transportation Nelson Garcia warned the previous day that Salvadoran law does not provide for the kind of private transportation services offered by Uber. He said new legislation would have to be passed for it to be allowed.