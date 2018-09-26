The settlement is among the biggest in company history.

Uber has agreed to pay $148 million to settle allegations from 50 states and the District of Columbia that the ride-hailing company violated data breach laws when it waited a year to disclose a hack affecting millions of its riders and drivers.

The settlement is among the biggest in Uber’s history and comes as policymakers on Wednesday were debating whether to write a national consumer privacy law in front of witnesses including Google and Twitter.

Uber not only waited a year to disclose the breach – which exposed names, email addresses and phone numbers of 57 million people around the world – but also paid $100,000 to the hackers to keep the incident quiet.

The incident was disclosed last November after an investigation ordered by Uber’s new chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi.