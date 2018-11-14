DETROIT (AP) — Uber and Lyft are rolling out loyalty programs similar to airline frequent flyer miles.
Uber Rewards starts Wednesday in nine U.S. areas and will spread nationwide during the next six months.
Riders get points for every dollar spent on Uber rides or food deliveries. For every 500 points, they get $5 to be used for rides or deliveries. Other goodies come with more points.
The areas are Miami, Denver, Tampa, New York City, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta, San Diego and all of New Jersey.
Lyft says its program starts in December in several cities it wouldn’t identify. The company plans to make it available to more riders next year but would not give details.
Riders also get points for every dollar spent that can be used for rides and upgrades.