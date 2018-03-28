Eric Meyhofer, the head of Uber’s autonomous-vehicle division, wrote in an email to employees that he and Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi remain committed to the trucking project despite Ron’s departure.

Lior Ron, a central figure in Uber Technologies’s self-driving-truck project, left the company.

The departure comes less than two weeks after an Uber autonomous SUV hit and killed a pedestrian. Matt Wing, a spokesman for Uber, said Ron’s move is unrelated to the fatal collision on March 18 in Tempe, Arizona.

Eric Meyhofer, the head of Uber’s autonomous vehicle division, wrote in an email to employees that he and Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi remain committed to the trucking project despite Ron’s departure. “Dara and I both know all of you have been through a lot of change, and that is not easy,” Meyhofer wrote in the email obtained by Bloomberg. “I assure you that we remain bullish on Freight and continually impressed by the great work you do.”

Ron co-founded the autonomous trucking company Otto, which was acquired by Uber and became the subject of a trade-secrets lawsuit from Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo. Ron testified in the trial while leading Uber Freight, which seeks to create a shipping business with the help of autonomous trucks.

Uber has stopped testing of its autonomous vehicles in Arizona, California, Pittsburgh and Toronto while investigators look into the accident. A week after Uber halted testing, Arizona’s governor ordered the company’s self-driving cars off state roads. Uber also pulled an application to renew its permit for testing autonomous vehicles in California.

An Uber spokesman, Matt Kallman, said the departure was unrelated to the crash in Tempe, but he would not elaborate on why Ron had left or the timing of his exit.

Uber executives have said self-driving-car technology is a key to the company’s future. But the effort had become a headache long before the crash in Arizona.

The company’s cars were struggling to meet internal development expectations and falling way behind the improvements made by competitors.

Otto became the centerpiece of an intellectual-property lawsuit between Uber and Waymo, the self-driving-car business spun out of Google. Waymo had accused Uber of conspiring with Levandowski to steal important technology plans.

Ron was a prominent figure in the lawsuit.

Uber fired Levandowski in May when he refused to cooperate with its case against Waymo. Uber and Waymo settled the case last month.

While Uber’s autonomous-vehicle testing has been stopped at least temporarily, Waymo is embarking on an ambitious expansion of its operation.

The company said it would buy up to 20,000 electric cars from Jaguar Land Rover for its driverless ride service.