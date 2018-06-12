Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The CEO of Uber says New York City should impose a fee on app-hailed rides to help taxi medallion owners who are struggling with debt.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (DAHR’-uh kohzh-roh-SHAH’-hee) told the New York Post on Monday that the city should put the surcharge into a fund to help taxi owners who bought their medallions at sky-high prices. He did not say how much the fee should be.

The value of a taxi medallion has fallen from as much as $1 million to $200,000 since Uber and other ride-hailing companies disrupted the industry.

A group representing Uber drivers blasted the proposal. The Independent Drivers Guild said Khosrowshahi should address “the widespread hardship” faced by drivers in his company.

