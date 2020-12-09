The U.S. government and 48 state attorneys general filed wide-ranging antitrust lawsuits against Facebook on Wednesday, alleging the tech giant relied on illegal, anti-competitive tactics to buy, bully or kill its rivals and become the most powerful social networking site in the world.

The twin lawsuits filed in federal district court chiefly challenge Facebook’s past acquisition of two companies: Instagram, a photo-sharing tool, and WhatsApp, a messaging service. Federal and state investigators allege that the deals ultimately helped solidify Facebook as the dominant digital juggernaut with the power to weaponize its data to ensure no other company could catch up — all the while leaving web users with few quality, privacy-protective social-networking alternatives.

The lawsuits together represent the most significant political and legal threats to Facebook in its roughly 17-year history, setting the stage for another high-profile clash between U.S. regulators and Silicon Valley that could take years to resolve. In the worst-case scenario for Facebook, the company could have to sell off critical parts of its business if a court determines it prospered through illegal, anti-competitive means. State and federal officials asked a judge to consider a wide array of relief, including divestitures, as they filed their cases Wednesday.

The Federal Trade Commission, led by Republican Chairman Joe Simons, brought its lawsuit in a Washington, D.C., district court alleging Facebook engaged in “illegal monopolization.” Letitia James, the Democratic attorney general of New York, led her Democratic and Republican counterparts from dozens of states and territories in filing their complaint in the same venue.

“For nearly a decade, Facebook has used its dominance and monopoly power to crush smaller rivals and snuff out competition, all at the expense of everyday users,” James said in a statement. “Today, we are taking action to stand up for the millions of consumers and many small businesses that have been harmed by Facebook’s illegal behavior.”

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment, though the company is sure to fiercely defend its business. Zuckerberg, appearing frequently on Capitol Hill in recent years, has argued that the web remains sufficiently competitive, bolstered by new companies including TikTok that did not exist years ago. Privately, he has told employees he would “go to the mat” to defend against an antitrust lawsuit he saw as an “existential” threat to the company, according to audio unearthed last year.

The lawsuit reflects the vast dissatisfaction with Silicon Valley that has come to pervade all levels of government in the United States. For years, state and federal regulators had maintained a hands-off approach to the tech industry, even as watchdogs in Europe and around the world began to probe and penalize Facebook and its digital peers for their practices. But a series of high-profile scandals and missteps have brought Democrats and Republicans into rare accord as they seek anew to challenge Silicon Valley over its ever-expanding footprint — and the consequences it poses to corporate rivals and consumers alike.

U.S. investigators initiated antitrust probes targeting Facebook last year. Dozens of attorneys general led by James in New York promised a broad review of Facebook’s business, aiming to explore the nexus between its digital dominance and ever-growing efforts to siphon users’ data. The FTC, meanwhile, took aim at Facebook almost immediately after concluding an investigation into the company over its entanglement with Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy, that forced the tech giant to pay a $5 billion penalty.

Immediately, regulators turned their attention to Facebook’s purchase of Instagram for $1 billion in 2012 and WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014, two deals that the government could have blocked at the time but did not. Facebook initially pledged to operate these companies independently yet in recent years has sought to more fully integrate them — and the user data derived from the apps — into its core social-networking service.

In their complaint, state and federal investigators contend that Facebook ultimately removed two potent rivals from the digital marketplace. With the text-messaging service WhatsApp, in particular, Facebook initially promised users that it would preserve the messaging company’s independence and strong privacy protections, state investigators said. But Facebook reversed course years later, frustrating regulators, who said the bait-and-switch had the effect of removing a privacy protective option from the digital marketplace.

Facebook previously has claimed that WhatsApp and Instagram became successful precisely because of the tech giant’s massive investments in them. The argument, however, has hardly dissuaded the company’s critics, including those in Congress, who found reason for suspicion after concluding their own antitrust investigation earlier this year. The review unearthed a trove of emails from Zuckerberg and his lieutenants apparently plotting against competitors in a series of discussions in which they reference making a “land grab” for rival apps.

Investigators on Wednesday also faulted Facebook for the way in which the company manages its vast trove of user data, and the policies it has in place that govern when and how third-party app developers and other companies can access it. Such tactics allowed Facebook to stamp out potential rivals before they could become too popular, investigators found.

The Facebook case marks the latest in a series of antitrust lawsuits targeting U.S. tech giants. Last month, the Justice Department filed a similarly sweeping antitrust lawsuit against Google, arguing the company struck special deals and engaged in other wrongful tactics to expand the reach of its search and advertising empires. State attorneys general are expected to file their own cases against Google in the coming weeks. And government watchdogs similarly have set their eyes on Apple and Amazon, raising the potential for additional antitrust action still to come. (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post.)