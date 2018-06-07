WASHINGTON – The Trump administration has agreed to relax its punishment of Chinese telecom company ZTE, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday.

The company will pay a $1 billion fine and agree to establish and pay for an in-house compliance team staffed by U.S. experts, Ross told CNBC.

The move eases a seven-year ban on ZTE buying American parts, which Commerce levied in April. At the time, the Chinese government complained that the action could put the company, a major employer and star of the Chinese technology industry, out of business.

“We are literally embedding a compliance department of our choosing into the company to monitor it going forward. They will pay for those people, but the people will report to the new chairman,” Ross said. “This is a pretty strict settlement. The strictest and largest settlement fine that has ever been brought by the Commerce Department against any violator of export controls.”

The Commerce Department action came after President Donald Trump tweeted earlier this month that he planned to help ZTE because “too many jobs in China” would otherwise be lost. The president’s extraordinary intervention in an enforcement matter drew widespread criticism on Capitol Hill from members of both parties.

Under the new deal, $400 million will be held in escrow as a hedge against future violations by the company. ZTE last year settled criminal and civil charges in connection with its violation of U.S. sanctions on Iran and North Korea.

The company was found to have shipped its sophisticated telecommunications equipment to both nations and to have repeatedly lied to U.S. investigators about its actions.

ZTE also is required to change its board of directors and executive team within 30 days.

Amid mounting trade tension between the United States and China, lawmakers have grown increasingly critical of the national security threat from telecom companies such as ZTE and Huawei. The Pentagon earlier this month ordered retail outlets on U.S. military bases to remove from the shelves smartphones made by the two companies.