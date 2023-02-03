Soft landing? The American labor market is still soaring.

After months of gentle but steady declines in job growth, employers unleashed an unexpected burst of hiring in January, adding 517,000 jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Labor Department said Friday.

The increase was the largest since July, and it drew exclamations from economists steeped in labor market trends, who had been expecting another month of gradual cooling.

“So much for moderation!” said Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings. “We certainly didn’t see it in this report.”

Underscoring the labor market’s extraordinary vibrancy was the unemployment rate, which fell to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969.

But even as businesses hired with striking zeal in January, wage growth continued to moderate. Average hourly earnings increased 0.3% from December, and 4.4% over the year, an indication that some of the pressure to lure employees with pay raises may be easing.

The hefty hiring figures underscored the challenges facing the Federal Reserve, which is trying to cool the labor market in its effort to tame rapid inflation. By raising interest rates — on Wednesday, Fed officials did so for the eighth time in a year — policymakers hope to force businesses to pull back on their spending, including hiring.

The moves appeared to have been tamping down the labor market, with limited pain for workers. Since the summer, job gains had eased but remained above 250,000 a month, and layoffs were extremely low, notwithstanding a cavalcade of pink slips from technology companies.

Other recent measures were also offering reasons to believe the economy was coming off its rolling boil. Consumer spending fell at the end of last year, a sign that Americans were finally becoming more cautious in the face of rising prices, dwindling savings and fears of recession. And the housing market appeared to be slowing down, as high mortgage rates were making purchases too expensive for many would-be homeowners, though there has been some recent easing.

January’s hiring figures suggest that officials may have more work to do to reduce the labor market’s momentum and bring the economy more into balance.

The report showed that job gains were broad, touching even some industries that had been expected to slow as the Fed’s rate increases filtered through the labor market.