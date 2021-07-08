Gasoline demand in the U.S. hit a record high in data going back to 1990 during the week leading up to the July 4th holiday weekend.

Refineries supplied 10 million barrels a day the week ended July 2, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Traders had been watching the figures closely to determine whether demand for gasoline would fully recover from the depths of the pandemic. The strong demand underscores how dramatic the comeback has been in one of the world’s largest fuel-consuming nations as lockdowns ease and people take to the roads again.

The rebound, along with limited supply increases from the world’s largest producers, has propelled pump prices to the highest since 2014 and raised inflationary alarm bells in Washington, D.C.