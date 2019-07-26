The U.S. economy is slowing, dragged down by trade tensions and weak growth overseas. But there are few signs that the decadelong expansion is on the verge of stalling out.

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced in the economy, rose at a 2.1% annual rate in the second quarter, according to preliminary data released by the Commerce Department on Friday.

That is significantly lower than the 3.1% growth rate in the first quarter. And it falls far short of the 3% target that President Donald Trump has repeatedly promised. Data revisions released Friday wiped away what had been a prized talking point for the White House: GDP grew 2.5% for all of 2018, down from the 3% previously reported.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump slammed President Barack Obama for failing to deliver a full year of 3% growth. Nonetheless, Trump hailed the report Friday, even as he renewed his criticism of the Federal Reserve, calling its policies an “anchor wrapped around our neck” in a post on Twitter.

On Friday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at new highs after the GDP report was released.

“It’s a good economy, but it’s got fragilities in it,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist for the accounting firm Grant Thornton. “You’d expect to feel more euphoria and more underlying strength, and instead what we’re seeing is fault lines.”

Consumer spending is the bedrock of the economy and has been resilient throughout the recovery. So it was a worrying sign when spending slumped in late 2018 and early 2019, dragged down by stock market volatility, a prolonged government shutdown and harsh winter weather.

But consumer spending roared back in the spring, rising at a 4.3% rate. Government spending, which picked up in the second quarter after being depressed by the shutdown, also helped lift growth.

Unfortunately, other parts of the economy look much weaker. Residential investment, which includes housing construction, declined for the sixth consecutive quarter. Business investment also declined and exports slumped as manufacturers, in particular, were battered by tariffs and slowing demand from overseas.