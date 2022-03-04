Job growth accelerated last month, as falling coronavirus cases brought customers back to businesses and workers back to the office.

U.S. employers added 678,000 jobs in February, the Labor Department said Friday. The gain topped economists’ forecasts for a second straight month, after employers in January shrugged off a spike in coronavirus cases and kept hiring workers. The unemployment rate in February fell to 3.8%.

The data was collected in mid-February, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine roiled financial markets and caused a sharp increase in energy prices. Analysts say the United States is less vulnerable than Europe to the economic effects of the crisis, but warn that a prolonged conflict will have global repercussions.

So far the labor market recovery has overcome every obstacle. Job openings are near a record high. Layoffs are at an all-time low. And hiring has remained strong through waves of the pandemic — employers have added at least 400,000 jobs every month since May, the longest such streak on record.

“This is an economy that has learned to manage very well through uncertainty,” said Robert Rosener, senior U.S. economist with Morgan Stanley. “We’ve continually been surprised by the resilience of the U.S. labor market.”

Advertising

The U.S. economy still has hundreds of thousands fewer jobs than before the mass layoffs early in the pandemic, and some workers remain sidelined by health concerns, child care problems or other factors.

But strong hiring in February and the decline in new coronavirus cases has made some forecasters optimistic that the economy is on a path to something resembling normal. Companies are again trying to bring workers back to the office. That could bring economic dividends, as workers return to central business districts.

“That will supercharge the recovery among downtown businesses,” said Julia Pollak, chief economist with the career site ZipRecruiter. “The industries that have taken the longest to recover, I think it’s their turn now.”

Still, many companies continue to report trouble attracting workers — a challenge that may become even more difficult if those workers are expected to show up in person, something surveys show many are reluctant to do. The competition for labor has pushed up wages — good news for employees, but a concern for policymakers at the Federal Reserve, who are already worried about rapid inflation.