The Biden administration is making $482 million available to aviation industry manufacturers to help them avert job or pay cuts in the pandemic.

The taxpayer-funded relief will cover up to half of the payroll costs at 313 companies nationwide, according to the Transportation Department, which said Thursday will help save up to 22,500 jobs.

In Washington state, 32 mostly smaller companies will benefit, receiving a total of $41 million. The Transportation Department lists that amount as protecting 2,280 local aerospace jobs. However, that total includes jobs at those companies in other states.

Participating companies must commit not to involuntarily furlough or lay off employees or reduce pay or benefits while receiving the payroll support.

Aerospace manufacturing was severely depressed last year as air travel plummeted due to the spread of coronavirus. In recent months, the resurgence of disease due to the delta variant has again led to increased flight cancellations and diminished travel. More than 100,000 aerospace jobs have been lost in an industry that had employed about 2.2 million people, according to the Transportation Department.

“The COVID pandemic caused major slowdowns in the aviation supply chain, and manufacturers had to lay off thousands of workers,” said U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., Chair of the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. “With aviation manufacturing not targeted to recover until well into 2022, at the earliest, this aviation protection program will help in hiring back some of those workers and staving off further layoffs at a critical time.”

The largest recipient of the funds announced Monday is Spirit AeroSystems, a major Boeing supplier based in Kansas, which stands to get $75.5 million that the government says will help protect 3,214 jobs.

Parker-Hannifin of Ohio, which makes hydraulic systems for planes, will get $39.7 million. The avionics unit of Japan’s Panasonic, based in California, will get $25.8 million, and several U.S. subsidiaries of France’s Safran will get a total of $24.8 million.

In Washington state, the recipients include:

Toray Composite Materials America, which makes carbon-fiber material for Boeing’s 787 and 777 in Frederickson. It gets $6 million, which the Transportation Department says will support 255 jobs.

Sekisui Aerospace (formerly called AIM), which makes carbon fiber composite parts for the 787 and 737 in Renton and Sumner, gets $5.9 million to support 325 jobs.

Electroimpact, which designs and builds aerospace manufacturing equipment in Mukilteo, gets $4.1 million to support 109 jobs.

ThyssenKrupp Materials, a logistics company with a local headquarters in Kent that delivers raw materials including aluminum and titanium to Boeing, gets $1.5 million to protect 198 jobs.

Teague, which designs airplane structures, including cabin interiors, gets $1.4 million to protect 43 jobs in Seattle.

The amount of money each company got varied according to the proportion of their business that is aerospace work.

The Department of Transportation data does not reflect local jobs in this state only.

For example, the largest amount listed as for Washington state is earmarked for Senior Aerospace, a British-based conglomerate with two facilities in the state: AMT in Arlington, which makes structural parts for Boeing’s 737, 777 and 787 aircraft; and Damar Aerospace which machines parts for Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, and Spirit AeroSystems in Monroe and East Wenatchee.

Senior gets $10.9 million, which according to the Transportation Department will protect 630 jobs.

However, company spokesman Richard Webster-Smith, speaking from London, said that only about 120 of those jobs are at AMT and Damar in Washington state, the rest at its facilities in California.

Money for the aerospace companies is coming from a $1.9 trillion package approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March.

The relief is similar to a much larger aid program for U.S. airlines, which have received $54 billion in the past year and a half. The airlines also agreed not to furlough any workers, but they eliminated tens of thousands of jobs anyway by offering incentives for employees to quit or retire early.

Critics labeled the airline aid a bailout that amounted to several hundred thousand dollars for each job that was spared — 75,000 jobs, by some estimates. Defenders such as American Airlines CEO Doug Parker say that without the government’s help, airlines would have been forced to shut down when traffic fell to levels not seen since the 1950s.

The Federal Aviation Administration, part of the Transportation Department, recently awarded $100 million to aerospace companies including Boeing, General Electric’s aviation division and jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney to make planes less polluting and quieter.