CHICAGO (AP) — The University of Illinois and Microsoft are launching a new partnership to help students with autism pursue science and technology careers.

Microsoft is investing $200,000 in the Accessibility Lighthouse Program, which started Monday.

Harold Javid of Microsoft says the partnership will use advances in technology to provide opportunities for students with a range of disabilities.

The money will go toward a digitally accessible classroom at the university that will use Microsoft tools, such as one that provides real-time transcriptions of lectures.

The company says the program will increase the number of computer science students who can make accessible software and will help create a pipeline of skilled employees for Microsoft.

Computer Science Teaching Professor Lawrence Angrave says the partnership also will “create the next generation of accessible classrooms.”