SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Tyson Foods is recalling more than 3,000 pounds of frozen chicken following the discovery of pieces of plastic in the chicken’s breading ingredients.
The USDA said Friday that Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson says the chicken may be contaminated by pieces of “blue and clear soft plastic.”
The chicken was sold in 3-pound plastic bags of “uncooked, breaded, original chicken tenderloins.” The USDA says there have not been any reports of injury or illness.
The plastic pieces were discovered on Friday in breading ingredients. The USDA says some of the chicken could be stored at food service institutions, as opposed to homes.
Last year, Tyson recalled about 2.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken “due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.”