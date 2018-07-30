SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods is citing higher tariffs and uncertainty about trade policies in cutting its profit forecast.
The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said Monday the tariffs are primarily affecting chicken and pork prices, in the U.S. and elsewhere. President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on a range of goods, and China retaliated with tariffs on U.S. exports.
Tariffs on steel and aluminum have pressured automakers, and General Motors also cut its outlook for the year.
Tyson Foods Inc. says it now expects adjusted earnings of about $5.70 to $6 for the year. It previously expected $6.55 to $6.70 per share. CEO Tom Hayes said “changing global trade policies here and abroad” and “the uncertainty of any resolution” contributed to lower prices and an oversupply.
Most Read Business Stories
- Modest income is stressful for Seattleite | Money Makeover
- Nation's housing market may be headed for biggest slowdown in years
- Developer of Seattle's Showbox site says it intends to nominate the music hall for landmark status
- Why your Office 365 apps may be running ‘so darn slow’ | Q&A with Patrick Marshall
- Windermere wins $1.5M award in lawsuit brought by former brokers
Tyson shares fell 6 percent.