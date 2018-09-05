TOKYO (AP) — A major Japanese airport flooded by a typhoon will partially reopen Friday.

Kyodo news agency said domestic flights at Kansai International Airport will resume Friday. The report cited Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as saying Thursday that international flights will restart when the airport is ready.

The airport in western Japan is one of Japan’s busiest and is a gateway for Asian tourists visiting Osaka, Kyoto and Kobe. The closure had raised concerns about impacts on tourism and the economy.

Typhoon Jebi blew across the middle of Japan’s main island on Tuesday, causing 11 deaths and damage in and around Osaka.

One of the two runways and part of a terminal building at the Kansai airport were flooded, and the bridge connecting the airport to the mainland was damaged.