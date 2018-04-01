PARIS (AP) — France’s national train company is warning that a workers’ strike will disrupt train service within France and elsewhere in Europe on Tuesday and Wednesday.

SNCF said in a statement on Sunday that only 15 percent of high-speed trains and 25 percent of regional trains will be running on April 3-4 due to the strike.

The company says one in three trains between France and Germany and 75 percent of Eurostar trains between Paris and London will be operating.

Four labor unions have called on rail workers to strike for two days every week until the end of June.

They are protesting a government plan to prepare SNCF before the service is opened to competition and to end some worker benefits.

Thalys trains between France, Belgium and the Netherlands should be running normally.