NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter’s permanent ban of conspiracy-monger Alex Jones on Thursday underscores the difficulty many social-media services face in consistently applying against harassment and other bad behavior.

The platform took action against Jones and his Infowars show for “abusive behavior,” referencing videos posted Wednesday that showed him berating CNN journalist Oliver Darcy for some 10 minutes between two congressional hearings on social media.

Jones has previously claimed that survivors of a shooting in Parkland, Florida, were “crisis actors” and that the 2012 mass killing at Sandy Hook Elementary was a hoax.

Critics said large platforms aren’t consistent in how they enforce their policies. Media Matters for America, a nonprofit dedicated to criticizing conservative media, said the move was “about time” but also noted the behavior was “par for the course” for Jones.