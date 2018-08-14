NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter says it is suspending the account of the far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for one week after he violated the company’s rules against inciting violence.
The New York Times reports that Jones tweeted a link to a video calling for supporters to get their “battle rifles” ready against media and others.
Jones won’t be able to tweet or retweet from his personal account for seven days, though he will be able to browse Twitter.
The Twitter account for his “Infowars” show was not affected.
Most Read Business Stories
- Washington state no longer has the nation’s fastest-climbing home prices
- Google expanding again in Seattle, with new tower next to Amazon
- ‘Fortnite’ phenomenon turns ‘workaholic’ game developer into billionaire
- Redfin stock has worst day in its history as CEO sounds alarm about cooling housing market
- Boeing finds surprise asset for defense comeback: old warplanes
Facebook, Apple, YouTube and Spotify have taken down material published by Jones, reflecting more aggressive enforcement of hate speech policies after online backlash.
But Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended his company’s decision last week not to ban Jones, saying he did not break any rules.