NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is joining other prominent tech companies in muzzling Alex Jones, the right-wing conspiracy theorist who’s used the tech services to spread false information.

Twitter had been resisting the move despite public pressure, including some from its own employees. But the holdout lasted less than two weeks.

Late Tuesday, Twitter said it suspended Jones’ personal account for seven days because he violated the company’s rules against inciting violence. Jones won’t be able to tweet or retweet, though he will be able to browse Twitter.

This punishment is light compared with Apple, YouTube and Spotify, which permanently removed material Jones had published. Facebook, meanwhile, suspended him for 30 days and took down four of his pages, including two for his “Infowars” show. Infowars still has a Twitter account.