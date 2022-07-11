NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Twitter Inc., down $4.16 to $32.65.
Elon Musk wants to abandon his $44 billion offer to buy the social media company.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co., up $2.75 to $6.14.
Innoviva is buying the drug developer for about $149 million.
Mullen Automotive Inc., up 5 cents to $1.22.
The electric vehicle maker signed a deal to build cargo vans for Amazon delivery partner DellPack Logistics.
AZZ Inc., up 98 cents to $42.01.
The electrical equipment maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter financial forecasts.
Las Vegas Sands Corp., down $2.17 to $32.21.
The Asian gambling center of Macao will close all its casinos for a week starting Monday as it tries to stop a COVID-19 outbreak.
Greenbrier Companies Inc., down $3.09 to $29.53.
The maker of railroad freight car equipment reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter earnings.
Bank of America Corp., down 33 cents to $31.46.
Banks fell along with bond yields, which they rely on to charge more lucrative interest on loans.
Exxon Mobil Corp., down 44 cents to $85.64.
Energy stocks slipped along with falling oil prices.