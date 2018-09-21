NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter says it found a software bug that may have sent some private messages to the wrong people.
But the company says the problem specifically involved direct messages or protected tweets sent to businesses and other accounts overseen by software developers.
The issue, which started in May 2017, could in some cases have directed messages to the wrong developer. The company discovered and fixed the flaw on Sept. 10.
Twitter says less than 1 percent of its 335 million users were affected, and notes that it hasn’t seen evidence that any actual messages were misdelivered.
Most Read Business Stories
- No good deed goes unpunished — Bezos' gift and its discontents | Jon Talton
- Costco takes rotisserie chicken supply chain under its wing
- UK leader May hits back on Brexit plan; pound falls VIEW
- Seattle trucking-tech company Convoy gets $185 million delivery
- Amazon considering opening 3,000 cashierless Go stores, report says
Twitter says it has notified anyone who was affected by the bug.