NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Amazon.com Inc. down $3.89 to $3,467.42

The online retail giant edged lower, despite solid financial results, as the broader market fell.

Clorox Co., down $3.44 to $182.50

The maker of bleach and other household products reported weak fiscal third-quarter revenue.

Western Digital Corp., down 50 cents to $70.63.

The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers handily beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.

Twitter Inc., down $9.87 to $55.22.

The social media company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Chevron Corp., down $3.83 to $103.07.

The oil company’s first-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

AstraZeneca Plc., up $1.70 to $53.07.

The drug developer reported strong first-quarter financial results on sales of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Newell Brands Inc., down 2cents to $26.96.

The owner of Rubbermaid and other consumer brands fell slightly, but did better than the broader market after beating Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts.

Carter’s Inc., up $5.60 to $108.79.

The maker of children’s apparel and accessories blew away Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts.